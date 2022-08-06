Ch Shujat to remain PML-Q chief until next hearing: ECP

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said yesterday that Ch. Shujat will remain PML-Q President and Tariq Bashir Cheema as Secretary General of the party until next hearing of the commission. The four-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja heard former Prime Minister Chaudhary Shujat’s plea against the intra-party poll. The CEC adjourned the proceedings till August 16, 2022.

In Friday’s proceedings, the CEC issued notices to the parties in the case, declaring that Shujat Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema would retain their positions.

The council of former prime minister in the proceedings argued that his client got to know about a meeting of the party’s central working committee meeting, which through an unsigned letter, had decided to remove Ch Shujat Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema.

He stressed that Shujat and Cheema still hold their offices and demanded action against the leaders who called themselves members of the central working committee. He argued that the central working committee does not have the authority to remove the party president from office.

Shujat while addressing a press conference a couple of days back had clarified their position in the party. The rift emerged in the party when Ch. Shujat refused to support Pervaiz Elahi during the Punjab chief minister’s election. It was the argument of Chaudhary Shujat that he would not back PTI Chairperson Imran Khan’s candidate in the election.