Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Saturday wrote a letter to the Establishment Division, seeking his transfer.

According to sources, the federal government has directed the chief secretary to hold the fort in view of Muharram and the law and order situation.

The chief secretary said that the transfer should be based on performance and not on political change, per the sources.

“I cannot become a rubber stamp just to sign on transfer orders,” he was quoted.

Sources added that Afzal also said that the bureaucracy was already affected before the political changes in the country. He had also requested his transfer during former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz’s tenure.

The chief secretary has practically left the job, said sources, adding that he was absent in Punjab cabinet meetings and during the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers.

“Chief Secretary Afzal works as the cabinet secretary and the secretary implementation and coordination (I&C) performed Afzal’s duties in the cabinet meeting,” said the sources.

Afzal was during former prime minister Imran Khan’s tenure on September 21, 2021. He was appointed in place of Jawad Rafique Malik.