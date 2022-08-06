Our Staff Reporter

CM lauds services of Outgoing British Deputy HC

KARACHI – The Outgoing Deputy High Commissioner (HC) to Karachi Mr. Mike Nithavrianakis called on the Sindh Chief Minister Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Friday.
The Chief Minister lauded the services of the outgoing deputy high commissioner, according to a CM house’s spokesman.
The deputy high commissioner thanked the Sindh government for supporting him. The Chief Minister presented a ajrak, topi, and shield to the outgoing deputy high commissioner. Special Assistant to CM Syed Qasim Naveed was also present on the occasion.

More Stories
Islamabad

PHC questions PSB’s authority on promoting police high-ups

Islamabad

UET showcases 41 projects in Project Exhibition 2022

Islamabad

UN to ensure implementation of resolutions on Kashmir: Minister

Islamabad

Policemen donate blood on Police Martyrs’ Day

Islamabad

KPCTA, Sports directorate observe Youm-e-Istehsal

Islamabad

Integrated approach imperative for family planning: Experts

Islamabad

Punjab CM appoints 3 advisors, 4 special assistants

Islamabad

FBISE announces SSC-I result with 69.44 pass percentage

Islamabad

Police arrest 9 criminals

Islamabad

Margalla Avenue to be completed by Dec

1 of 1,741

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More