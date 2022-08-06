CM’s Advisor terms Kashmir crisis as indifference of Int’ community

QUETTA – Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan on Home and Tribal Affairs Ziaullah Langau said that the crisis of Kashmir is a lamen­tation of the indifference of the international communi­ty. “International community is silent on Indian govern­ment’s illegal, unilateral and condemnable act of 5th Au­gust, 2019,” he deplored in a statement issued to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal on Fri­day. He recalled that world must realize that India has been continuously commit­ting the gross human rights violation in the Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu and Kashmir. The insane Modi govern­ment has escalated its bar­barism by using the brutal force in the disputed territo­ry of IIOJK. “India’s move to end the special status of Oc­cupied Kashmir is unilateral and illegal, which would not be accepted at any cost. All Pakistanis are standing with Kashmiris and will continue to stand for their just cause of self determination.