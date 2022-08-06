Commander of Hungarian Defence Forces calls on CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza

Commander of Hungarian Defence Forces Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi who is an on official visit to Pakistan called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, on Friday.

According to the ISPR, Matters of bilateral defence cooperation including security, military exchanges, training and the prevailing regional environment were discussed during the meeting.

The Commander of Hungarian Defence Forces said that these mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, strengthened the cooperation and enhanced mutual understanding between the two armies.

Chairman JCSC reaffirmed the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Hungary and Pakistan.

Earlier upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces.