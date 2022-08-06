Congrats Babar Azam

The young talented skipper Babar Azam deserves the nation’s appreciation for his efforts for the team. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been in fine form this year, breaking several records across all formats. On Sunday, the skipper added another feather to his cap as he surpassed India’s Virat Kohli to become Asia’s fastest batter to score 10,000 international runs during the Green Shirts’ opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

According to a news report, Babar Azam completed his 10,000 international runs in 228th innings as compared to Virat Kohli who had hit the mark in 232 innings. On the other hand, he also broke the record of Pakistan’s legendary former cricketer Javed Miandad, who had achieved the milestone in his 248th innings.

The nation should come forward to celebrate the achievement of their talented skipper as it is an achievement for the entire nation. I personally congrats the skipper on the milestone and wish him best wishes for the future.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbat.