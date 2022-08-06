Our Staff Reporter

CS, IGP visit flood-hit areas ahead of expected PM visit

QUETTA    –   Balochistan Chief Secretary, Abdul Aziz Aqeeli Balochistan and IG Po­lice Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Friday visited flood-stricken areas ahead of the Prime Minister’s expected visit to catastrophe ravaged Lasbela district.

Kalat Division Commissioner Da­wood Khalji briefed Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli on the damage caused by rains in Lasbela and ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities for the flood victims.

He apprised “CS Balochistan that officials of the all concerned depart­ments are participating in survey and relief activities day and night.” “Under the supervision of the district Adminis­tration, 3277 tents have been provided to the flood victims,” the Commissioner said adding communication links in­cluding the flood affected Lakhra Lyari Driji Shah Noorani Road adjacent to the RCD highway and Coastal Highway have been fully restored for traffic.

He further apprised Chief Secretary that as many as five medical camps have been established in the flood af­fected areas under the supervision of the district administration where the flood-stricken people are provided with best medical treatment.

