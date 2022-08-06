ECP summons Imran in Toshakhana, funding cases

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday issued two notices to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case and ToshaKhan case and summoned him on different dates of the current month.

The electoral watchdog, in a prohibited funding case, summoned Imran Khan on August 23. “The case titled “Notice to Chairman PTI in terms of Rule 6 of Political Parties Rule 2006, in compliance of judgment by the commission dated August 2 in case title Akbar Sher Babar” has been fixed for hearing on August 23, at 10am,” according to the ECP website.

The ECP has recently announced the verdict of prohibited funding case pending for the last eight years. According to the verdict, the party had received foreign funds.

The ECP in its judgment noted that the party “knowingly and wilfully” received funding from Wootton Cricket Limited, operated by business tycoon Arif Naqvi. The party was a “willing recipient” of prohibited money of $2,121,500. The ECP said that the party “knowingly and wilfully” also received donations from Bristol Engineering Services (a UAE-based company), E-Planet Trustees (a Cayman Islands private registered company), SS Marketing Manchester (a UK-based private company), PTI USA LLC-6160 and PTI USA LLC-5975 which were “hit by prohibition and in violation of Pakistani laws”.

The top electoral body in a spate case regarding ‘disqualification reference against Imran Khan, filed by a group of MNAs associated with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), summoned the PTI Chief on August 18. The ECP has accepted for hearing a reference seeking the disqualification of Imran from public office.

The reference was filed yesterday by MNA Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha to Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, carrying signatures of lawmakers Agha Hassan Baloch, Salahudeen Ayubi, Ali Gohar Khan, Syed Rafiullah Agha and Saad Waseem Sheikh.

It demanded of the ECP to disqualify PTI’s chief under Sections 2 and 3 of Article 63 of the Constitution, read with Article 62(1)(f). It also carried documentary evidence to corroborate their claims against the ex-PM.