Eight killed in 880 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE – At least eight people were killed while 929 injured in 880 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours. Out of the total injured, 527 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 402 minor injured victims were treated at the incident sites by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Friday.

The analysis showed that 469 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 109 pedestrians, and 359 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 251 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 267 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 56 Gujranwala in with 57 victims and at third Faisalabad with 53 accidents and 70 victims. As many as, 715 motorcycles, 72 rickshaws, 72 cars, 25 vans, six buses, 50 trucks and 110 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.