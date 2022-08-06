FBISE announces SSC-I result with 69.44 pass percentage

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC-I) Annual Examination on Friday with the overall pass percentage of 69.44, in a ceremony held here Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman FBISE, Qaiser Alam congratulated the institutions that have trained the teachers in the best way and made the learning achievement (SLO) based examination system a success.

He said that the FBISE is preparing a university program in which we will try to train teachers according to a regular schedule with the help of institutions and directorates, to achieve the goal of quality education.

According to the details of the result, a total of 126,728 candidates appeared in the exam including 117,218 regular and 9,510 private candidates appeared in the exam out of which 87,999 candidates including 84,630 regular and 3,369 private candidates could pass the exam.

In Science group, a total of 103,991 regular students appeared in the exam out of which 77,253 students could pass against 2,508 private candidates passed out of total 6,789 appeared in the exam.

In Humanities group, a total of 12,773 regular candidates appeared in the exam out of which 7,239 passed against 7,239 private candidates passed out of 12,773 appeared in the exam.

While in Tech/M. Tech, a total of 454 regular candidates appeared in the exam out of which 138 could pass the exam. The result is available on the FBISE website at the website web link www.fbise.edu.pk. The result has already been conveyed through SMS to all the candidates who have provided their cellular phone numbers in their admission forms.

The result will also be available on SMS unified code 5050 for which the candidates are required to send SMS in format FB<space>[roll number].

The result cards of all the students will be available on the official website.

The result cards of regular candidates are being dispatched through PDF files to the heads of their respective institutions and those of Ex/private candidates within country are being sent on the cell numbers given by them on their admission forms.

The result cards of those overseas candidates are being sent to heads of institutions from where they appeared.

This year, thirty seven unfair means cases were reported and resolved. A judicious procedure was adopted to decide the cases and personal hearing was allowed to all the concerned.