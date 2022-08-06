FIA arrest fake travel agent, 2 passengers with bogus documents

Rawalpindi-The Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Federal Investigation Agency on Friday arrested a fake travel agent from Faizabad in connection with Denmark visa scam, informed sources.

The officials of FIA also seized scores of passports and shifted him to AHTC Cell Islamabad for further investigation, they said.

The accused agent has been identified as Muhammad Jabbir, against whom a case was also registered.

According to sources, a team of ATHC of FIA, following instructions of Additional Director AHTC Cell Islamabad, carried out a raid in Faizabad and rounded up a fake travel agent. The raiding team also recovered scores of passports from his possession and moved the accused to AHTC HQ for further probe.

A senior officer of FIA told media that the agent had received Rs 1.2 million from a citizen for granting him a visa for Denmark.

He said that the victim citizen approached FIA for legal action against the agent after he refused to provide him visa.

Separately, the officials of Immigration Department of FIA off loaded two passengers trying to travel abroad apparently on bogus documents, sources said.

They said the detained passengers have been identified as Sohrab Khan and Adnan Ali Akbar, who both were shifted to AHTC for further investigation, sources said. Director FIA Islamabad Zone Waqar Ahmed Chohan, on the other hand, appreciated the efforts of teams of AHTC Cell and Immigration and Passport Department for netting bogus agent and the passengers trying to fly to abroad on fake travel documents.

He said that FIA is initiating strict action against those involved in human trafficking and defrauding innocent citizens in visa cases.

“FIA will take action against human smugglers without any indiscrimination and put them behind the bars,” he said.