FS urges world to press upon India to halt HR abuses in IIOJK

Envoys briefed on grave human rights situation in IIOJK.

ISLAMABAD – August 5 marked the completion of an unprecedented 36 months long military siege and draconian curbs on the fundamental freedoms of the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir, imposed upon them in the aftermath of the illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood met heads of the resident OIC, P5 and EU Missions and apprised them about the latest situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) post 5 August 2019.

The Foreign Secretary elaborated the peace and security, legal and human rights dimensions of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Ambassadors were briefed on the grave human rights situation in IIOJK. India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 were aimed at undermining the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, and altering the demographic structure of IIOJK in blatant violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and international law including 4th Geneva Convention. These steps were forcefully rejected by Pakistan, the Kashmiris, and the international community.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute had remained unresolved primarily due to India’s failure to implement the resolutions of the Security Council which stipulated that the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir shall be made in accordance with the will of the people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.

He underscored that the ceasefire understanding of 25 February, 2021 along the Line of Control (LOC) was a prime example of Pakistan’s efforts for maintaining peace along the LOC, to save precious Kashmiri lives and to alleviate the sufferings of Kashmiris living along both sides of the LOC. Sadly, Indian actions of 5 August 2019 were a huge setback to our efforts to build regional peace. Onus was on India to create an enabling environment for meaningful engagement.

The Foreign Secretary emphasised that the world community must press India to halt human rights abuses, reverse demographic changes and Indian actions of 5 August 2019 in IIOJK and let the Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions.