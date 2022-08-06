News Desk

Govt took tough decisions to bring economy on right track: Miftah

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Saturday said the government had to take tough decisions of withdrawing subsidies on petroleum products and power to bring the national economy on the right track.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi on Saturday, Finance Minister said that the ban on import of luxury items will continue till next month, as it is in the interest of national economy.

He however said import of only export supporting items can be considered to be allowed.

Miftah Ismail said the national economy is moving in the right direction due to prudent policies of the government and steps are being taken to stabilize it.

The Finance Minister assured that problems of business community would be resolved on priority basis.

He urged the business community to extend cooperation to the government in its efforts to stabilize the national economy.

