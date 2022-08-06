Agencies

Greece’s intelligence chief resigns amid phone spying claims

Athens – Greece’s intelligence chief has resigned, the government said on Friday amid a scandal over alleged spying of an opposition politician.
Panagiotis Kontoleon “has presented his resignation… which was accepted”, the prime minister’s office said.
The announcement came a week after the leader of the country’s Socialist opposition party filed a complaint with the supreme court over “attempted” spying on his mobile phone with Predator malware. “A few days ago I was informed by the European Parliament that there was an attempt to bug my mobile phone with Predator surveillance software,” Nikos Androulakis told the media as he left the courthouse in Athens on July 26.
The European Parliament set up a special service for MEPs to check their phones for illegal surveillance software following hacks using a spyware similar to Predator called Pegasus.

More Stories
International

After Punjab police fail to apprehend the killers of their parents, brothers ask the CM for help.

Business

UAE plans to invest $1 billion in many sectors of Pakistan

Islamabad

PHC questions PSB’s authority on promoting police high-ups

Islamabad

UET showcases 41 projects in Project Exhibition 2022

Islamabad

UN to ensure implementation of resolutions on Kashmir: Minister

Islamabad

Policemen donate blood on Police Martyrs’ Day

Islamabad

KPCTA, Sports directorate observe Youm-e-Istehsal

Islamabad

Integrated approach imperative for family planning: Experts

Islamabad

Punjab CM appoints 3 advisors, 4 special assistants

Islamabad

FBISE announces SSC-I result with 69.44 pass percentage

1 of 4,525

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More