Greece’s intelligence chief resigns amid phone spying claims

Athens – Greece’s intelligence chief has resigned, the government said on Friday amid a scandal over alleged spying of an opposition politician.

Panagiotis Kontoleon “has presented his resignation… which was accepted”, the prime minister’s office said.

The announcement came a week after the leader of the country’s Socialist opposition party filed a complaint with the supreme court over “attempted” spying on his mobile phone with Predator malware. “A few days ago I was informed by the European Parliament that there was an attempt to bug my mobile phone with Predator surveillance software,” Nikos Androulakis told the media as he left the courthouse in Athens on July 26.

The European Parliament set up a special service for MEPs to check their phones for illegal surveillance software following hacks using a spyware similar to Predator called Pegasus.