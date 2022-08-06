Hungarian commander calls on JCSC chief

RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, Commander of Hungarian Defence Forces, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, yesterday called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at the Joint Staff Headquarters here, ISPR Directorate has said. According to the ISPR statement, matters of bilateral defence cooperation including security, military exchanges, training and prevailing regional environment were discussed during the meeting. The Commander of Hungarian Defence Forces said that these mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, strengthened the cooperation and enhanced mutual understanding between the two armies. The Chairman JCSC reaffirmed the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Hungary and Pakistan. Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces.