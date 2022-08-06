Our Staff Reporter

IGP orders to accelerate intelligence based operation against criminals in Kacha area

MULTAN    –    Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Faisal Shahkar, ordered officials to speed up intelligence-based operation against criminals in Kacha area of Rajanpur. He expressed these views while presiding over meeting at South Punjab Police Office here on Friday.

Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq gave briefing to IGP on the security arrangements made during Muharram and ongoing operation against the criminal gangs in Rajanpur Kacha area of South Punjab.

He ordered police officials to ensure provision of essential equipment and modern weapons including bullet proof jackets to the personnel deployed in the Kacha operation area as safety of officials and personnel was top priority.

He directed to coordinate with other forces if needed for operation in river area of Kacha. He ordered providing best facilities to the officers and jawans participating in the ongoing operation in Kacha. He directed police to play their effective role in ongoing government activities to help the flood affected people.

Mr Faisal asked officials to continue effective measures in consultation with all stakeholders to maintain law and  order during Muharram. He ordered to take strict action over attempt to spread religious hatred under zero tolerance and police teams to continue regular search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations in sensitive districts.

IGP directed police officials to take all pre- measures for the foolproof security of main processions and majalis of Ashura day and officers must to go into the field. He asked the senior to take care of the basic needs of the force posted on duty.

Earlier, Inspector General Faisal Shahkar arrived at South Punjab Police Office.

Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq welcomed him.

A stipulated armed squad paid salutations to IGP upon his arrival.

Regional Police Officer Multan Rafat Mukhtar Raja, CPO Multan Khurram Shahzad Haider, AIG Discipline Imran Shoukat, DPO Khanewal Jalil Imran and others were present.

