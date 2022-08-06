Our Staff Reporter

IIOJK deprived of basic rights: Acting Governor

KARACHI – Acting Governor of Sindh, Agha Siraj Durrani has said the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had been deprived of their basic rights including freedom of speech for three years. In a message on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir on Friday, he said that India had made IIOJK a big jail of the world.
Agha Siraj Durrani demanded that the siege of IIOJK by nine lac Indian Army be immediately ended. India had worked against the resolution of the United Nations (UN), he said, adding that Indian steps had put the stability of the region at stake. The acting governor also demanded of the UN for the restoration of human rights in IIOJK.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PHC questions PSB’s authority on promoting police high-ups

Islamabad

UET showcases 41 projects in Project Exhibition 2022

Islamabad

UN to ensure implementation of resolutions on Kashmir: Minister

Islamabad

Policemen donate blood on Police Martyrs’ Day

Islamabad

KPCTA, Sports directorate observe Youm-e-Istehsal

Islamabad

Integrated approach imperative for family planning: Experts

Islamabad

Punjab CM appoints 3 advisors, 4 special assistants

Islamabad

FBISE announces SSC-I result with 69.44 pass percentage

Islamabad

Police arrest 9 criminals

Islamabad

Margalla Avenue to be completed by Dec

1 of 1,741

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More