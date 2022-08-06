Agencies

Indian atrocities on Kashmiris shameful act: MNA

MULTAN    –     MNA Mahaz Nasrullah Khan Dreshak on Friday said that Kashmir was their jugular vein. Talking to APP here Thursday, he said Indian atrocities on Kashmiris were shameful acts. He said history of oppression on innocent Kashmiris was saddening and a question mark over the silence of the whole world. He said Kashmir was the heart of Pakistan and since the day first Kashmiri muslims were sacrificing their lives for the right of self-determination. Nasrullah Khan Dreshak said Pakistani nation would commemorate August 5 as the Youm e Istehsal day with great national enthusiasm to express solidarity with Kashmiris against Indian atrocities.   Like all over the country, peaceful rallies were held in public and private institutions across districts of Rajanpur and DG Khan to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal day. .

