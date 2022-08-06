Indus river in medium flood at Guddu Barrage

Indus river water level at Guddu Barrage on Saturday surged to medium flood and low flood at Sukkur barrage, according to the water record at various gauge stations.

The water level in Indus River has dropped at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa barrage, while an upsurge has been recorded at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

The katcha area between Guddu and Sukkur barrages has submerged under rising water level of the river.

The land link of several villages has been severed in the riverine area and people are shifting from the area to safer places. As per the figures shared by authorities, the inflow of river water at Tarbela Dam has been measured 1,63,500 cusecs, while the outflow has been 1,14,500 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kalabagh has been measured 1,19,940 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 1,13,940 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Chashma has been gauged 1,59,073 cusecs, while the outflow has been measured 1,41,931 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Taunsa Barrage has been measured 1,40,780 cusecs, while the discharge of water has been recorded 1,38,780 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Guddu Barrage has been measured 4,16,954 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 3,86,250 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 3,55,719 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 3,16,250 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kotri Barrage in downstream has been measured 1,88,075 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 1,70,550 cusecs.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall in August this year in most parts of the country.

In its monthly weather outlook, the PMD forecast above normal rainfall in northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, southern parts of Sindh as well as coastal areas of Balochistan during August.

The Met Office has cautioned that heavy rainfall can trigger flash flooding in hilly areas of Punjab, AJK and KP, as well as urban flooding in plain areas i.e. major cities of Punjab, Sindh and KP.

“Due to extreme hydro-meteorological events over catchment areas, riverine floods can’t be ruled out,” according to the weather department.

“Above normal temperatures in high altitudes are likely to increase rate of snowmelt in the Northern Areas subsequently increasing the chances of base flow in the Upper Indus basin,” the PMD said in its weather outlook.