Our Staff Reporter

ISPR condemns social media campaign on copter crash

RAWALPINDI     –   The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) yesterday condemned the social media campaign on the tragic Pakistan Army helicopter crash wherein six military personnel were martyred in Lasbela, Balochtan.

“The regretful social media campaign after unfortunate heli crash on 1 August has caused deep anguish and distress among Shuhada families and rank & file of the Armed Forces,” said that the ISPR in a statement.

It said that while the whole nation stood with the institution in this difficult time, certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful and derogatory comments on social media which is unacceptable and highly condemnable. The helicopter that had gone missing on Monday last when it was en route from Quetta to Karachi during the flood relief and rescue operations.

