Karachi residents experience more load shedding

Karachi is once again suffering from prolonged spans of unannounced power outages amid hot weather as the main power provider of the city has failed to meet the city’s electricity consumption needs.

K-Electric has again begun to carry out unannounced load shedding in the port city. Different areas of the metropolis, including Federal B. Area, are facing six hours of unannounced load shedding.

Several areas — including those exempt from load shedding — such as North Karachi, Liaquat Abad, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi and Clifton are facing interruptions in power supply.

When contacted, the power utility reiterated its oft-repeated position, saying it has not enhanced the span of power outages in the city nor was any change made in the load shedding schedule.

Earlier this week, the KE announced that the first unit of K-Electric’s Bin Qasim Power Station 3 (BQPS-III) is currently offline following a fault identified during a test. It said, however, that no additional load shedding will be carried out.

Per a statement by the K-Electric, “Currently, the power supply to the city is as per the routine schedule announced on June 30th 2022 and available on KE website.”

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif-led incumbent government had earlier pledged to surmount the issue of power shortfall. Last month, PM Shahbazhu said the federal government was making all-out efforts to revive the stalled power plants to put an end to the huge energy crisis faced by the country.