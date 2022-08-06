KP CM reviews uplift projects in Swabi
PESHAWAR – A meeting regarding development projects and public issues of Swabi with a special focus on those of the NA-18 constituency was held with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair which reviewed progress on various development projects including the construction of Utla small dam, rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by recent flash floods etc.
The meeting also discussed various public issues of the constituency and directives were issued for their immediate resolution. National Assembly’s former speaker Asad Qaisar, Member of Provincial Assembly Rangez Ahmad, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Zakir Hussain Afridi, concerned administrative secretaries and other senior officials attended the meeting.
The meeting was told that rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by floods in Swabi has been estimated at one billion rupees and a summary for approval of the chief minister has been initiated by the relevant department for the purpose.
The chief minister, on the occasion, directed the relevant authorities to expedite the process of summary so that required funds could be released for the rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure. He also directed deputy commissioner Swabi to prepare a case for the grant of Tehsil status to Gadoon and submit it to the Board of Revenue for further process.
Moreover, Mahmood Khan directed the authorities concerned to expedite the work on the construction of Ulta small dam and said that this project is of vital importance to address the drinking water issues in the area, adding that unnecessary delay in this regard would not be tolerated in any case.
He directed the authorities of the Finance Department for the provision of required funds during the current financial year to ensure the completion of the project as per stipulated timeline. The meeting was told that after the construction of Utla Dam, 40,000 populations of 13 villages would be provided with drinking water.
The chief minister also directed the concerned departments for necessary steps to provide the required piece of land for the upscaling of Bam Khel Sports Complex to Category-A. He further directed the concerned administrative secretaries to take steps for the timely completion of their projects so that the people could benefit from those projects without any delay