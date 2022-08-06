Our Staff Reporter

KP CM reviews uplift projects in Swabi

PESHAWAR    –   A meeting regarding development projects and public issues of Swa­bi with a special focus on those of the NA-18 constituency was held with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair which reviewed progress on various development projects in­cluding the construction of Utla small dam, rehabilitation of infra­structure damaged by recent flash floods etc.

The meeting also discussed various public issues of the con­stituency and directives were is­sued for their immediate resolu­tion. National Assembly’s former speaker Asad Qaisar, Member of Provincial Assembly Rangez Ah­mad, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Zakir Hussain Afridi, concerned administrative secretaries and other senior offi­cials attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that reha­bilitation of infrastructure dam­aged by floods in Swabi has been estimated at one billion rupees and a summary for approval of the chief minister has been initiated by the relevant department for the purpose.

The chief minister, on the occa­sion, directed the relevant author­ities to expedite the process of summary so that required funds could be released for the rehabil­itation of damaged infrastructure. He also directed deputy commis­sioner Swabi to prepare a case for the grant of Tehsil status to Ga­doon and submit it to the Board of Revenue for further process.

Moreover, Mahmood Khan di­rected the authorities concerned to expedite the work on the con­struction of Ulta small dam and said that this project is of vital im­portance to address the drinking water issues in the area, adding that unnecessary delay in this re­gard would not be tolerated in any case.

He directed the authorities of the Finance Department for the provision of required funds dur­ing the current financial year to ensure the completion of the pro­ject as per stipulated timeline. The meeting was told that af­ter the construction of Utla Dam, 40,000 populations of 13 villages would be provided with drinking water.

The chief minister also direct­ed the concerned departments for necessary steps to provide the re­quired piece of land for the upscal­ing of Bam Khel Sports Complex to Category-A. He further directed the concerned administrative sec­retaries to take steps for the time­ly completion of their projects so that the people could benefit from those projects without any delay

