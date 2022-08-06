Lesco ends installment facility for current electricity bills

LAHORE – Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has ended the installment facility for the current electricity bills. The new computer program has not provided the facility of the payment of the current electricity bills in installments. In Lahore, the electricity consumers could only avail the installment facility on delayed payments once in six months. It was learnt that the bank will only accept the computerised installment bill for receiving the payments. Sources said that the decision was taken to ensure 100 per cent recovery of the monthly bills. Prior to the new decision, the electricity consumers could get the instalment facility on current bills for the whole year.

Sources said that LESCO took the step toward privatisation of the company.