Our Staff Reporter

Margalla Avenue to be completed by Dec

ISLAMABAD   –   The work on under construction Margalla Avenue is progressing at full pace and the project would be ready for opening before 31st of December.

The construction work on Phase I of Margalla Road (from GT Road to D-12) is near completion as over 75pc work has already been completed.

Earlier, the contractor, Frontier Work Organisation (FWO), was facing an issue in the area due to the graveyard but now it has also been resolved. The CDA board in June approved shifting of the road towards the southern side and C-13 and D-12 to preserve the graveyard. Earlier, the CDA was planning to construct either a tunnel or a flyover to avoid the graveyard.

The portion of the road starts from GT Road and ends in D-12 from where after construction of an interchange and a small portion of 11th Avenue it will be linked with Khayaban-i-Iqbal.

The 33-km long Margalla Road from GT Road to Bhara Kahu is part of Islamabad’s master plan. However, the CDA decided to construct it in three phases. According to the CDA, two phases will be constructed this year and the third one in the future, when a need arises.

Under the first phase (from GT Road to D-12), work is in progress and officials believed that it will be completed in December this year.

In the second phase, an eight-km-long Bhara Kahu bypass will be constructed from Murree Road near Quaid-i-Azam University to Satra Meel. However, there is no serious development regarding the second phase (Bhara Kahu bypass) as the CDA is yet to approve its PC-I.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 11,166

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More