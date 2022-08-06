Margalla Avenue to be completed by Dec

ISLAMABAD – The work on under construction Margalla Avenue is progressing at full pace and the project would be ready for opening before 31st of December.

The construction work on Phase I of Margalla Road (from GT Road to D-12) is near completion as over 75pc work has already been completed.

Earlier, the contractor, Frontier Work Organisation (FWO), was facing an issue in the area due to the graveyard but now it has also been resolved. The CDA board in June approved shifting of the road towards the southern side and C-13 and D-12 to preserve the graveyard.

Earlier, the CDA was planning to construct either a tunnel or a flyover to avoid the graveyard.

The portion of the road starts from GT Road and ends in D-12 from where after construction of an interchange and a small portion of 11th Avenue it will be linked with Khayaban-i-Iqbal.

The 33-km long Margalla Road from GT Road to Bhara Kahu is part of Islamabad’s master plan. However, the CDA decided to construct it in three phases.

According to the CDA, two phases will be constructed this year and the third one in the future, when a need arises.

Under the first phase (from GT Road to D-12), work is in progress and officials believed that it will be completed in December this year.

In the second phase, an eight-km-long Bhara Kahu bypass will be constructed from Murree Road near Quaid-i-Azam University to Satra Meel. However, there is no serious development regarding the second phase (Bhara Kahu bypass) as the CDA is yet to approve its PC-I.