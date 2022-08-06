NA speaker asked to remove Raja Riaz as Opp leader after LHC order

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has been asked to decide on the appointment of PTI MNA Raja Riaz as opposition leader in the assembly as per the directives of a Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict.

The letter to the NA speaker was sent by Advocate Azhar Siddique who said that the decision on appointment of Raja Riaz should be made within 30 days as per the directives of the LHC.

“Opposition leader has an important role to play in the National Assembly which included appointment of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members and NAB appointments,” he said.

He further alleged that the opposition leader is in collusion with the government and is not playing his role.

On August 03, the Lahore High Court (LHC) was approached for the removal of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Raja Riaz citing that PTI is still the leading opposition party in the assembly and he was given the position without the party’s approval.

The petition was filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique stated that Raja Riaz was appointed opposition leader without the consultation of the PTI which is still the biggest party in the National Assembly as the speaker has not yet approved the resignations of PTI MNAs.

Dissident Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Raja Riaz was appointed as opposition leader in National Assembly with the support of 16 lawmakers in May this year after 125 PTI MNAs resigned from their the assembly.

Riaz joined the race for the opposition leader’s slot along with GDA MNA Ghous Bakhsh Mahar, following the withdrawal of PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi.

The dissident PTI MNA had submitted an application signed by 17 lawmakers in the National Assembly secretariat for nominating him as the opposition leader.

The deputy speaker sought names from the aspiring candidates for the opposition leader and the one who would have the support of the majority of opposition lawmakers will be nominated for the slot.