Neglecting a stitch in time

I, Kashish Ali, am a resident of CPGCL Colony Guddu. First of all, I would like to appreciate the work that you and your team are producing. Your newspaper is one of the most read newspapers throughout the country. Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I will like to accentuate a recent burning issue i.e. fire incident at the Guddu Thermal Power plant.

Recently, an unexpected fire incident took place at the Guddu Thermal Power plant. It resulted in complete damage to the steam turbine of Thermal Power Plant unit-II. The damage resulted in the loss of more than Rs15 billion from the national exchequer.

The 747 MW of cheap electricity is now out of the system. According to the investigation, the leakage in the roof during heavy rain, on the night of July 9, led to a short circuit followed by a fire at the site. Despite the horrific monsoon alert, the roofs of the site were not shielded to bear heavy rain. Coupled with the leakage in the roof, the fire extinguishing material was out of order – which exacerbated the fire.

The power plant had the potential to generate 747 MW of cheap electricity by utilizing the local gas reserves – through a pipeline taken from Kandhkot (tehsil of district Kashmore).

In a country infected with the virus of an energy crisis and an under-pressure energy sector, this loss seems to be irrecoverable. If the management had taken prompt steps to renovate the roof as soon as they got the weather alert and they had a functional fire extinguishing material on the spot, the problem could not have created an extreme loss. Neglecting a fine stitch on time created such a tremendous loss. The aftermath of the fire incident is a lucid demonstration of the well-known adage, “A stitch in time saves nine”.

KASHISH ALI,

Kashmore.