Pakistan Army to be deployed for security during Muharram

Governments of four provinces, GB and AJK had requested Federation for deployment of Pakistan Army.

Islamabad – The federal government has approved deployment of Pakistan Army troops under Article-245 of the Constitution of Pakistan for provision of security during Muharram.

“Federal Cabinet, through circulation summary, has approved deployment of the Pakistan Army for maintenance of law and order during Muharram”, says a federal government notification. The notification says the deployment of civil, armed forces troops has also been approved under Section 4(3) (i) of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

The decision of the deployment of the Pakistan Army was taken after all four provincial governments and governments of GB and AJK and chief commissioner Islamabad, requested the federation for deployment of Pakistan Army troops during Muharram for maintaining law and order situation.

The notification also mentioned the consent of the military operations directorate at GHQ for deployment of the troops during Muharram. The notification says the exact number of the troops would be decided in consultation with GHQ by provincial governments.

Sanjrani condoles with Lt.Gen Sarfraz Ali, others martyrs’ families

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday visited the families of Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali, Maj. Gen. Amjad Hanif and Brigadier Khalid who were martyred in the Lasbela helicopter crash.

Chairman Senate expressed grief and expressed condolence with the families of the martyrs and said, “Officers attained the status of martyrdom while serving the country and the nation,” said a press release.

The determination of the Pakistan Army and its spirit of serving the nation is unparalleled. The patriotism of the martyrs and their families is a great asset for the country”.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani further said that “Our armed forces are ready at all times to protect the country’s geographical borders and counter any internal and external threats. The role of Pakistan Army has been exemplary in dealing with natural calamities including the current extraordinary rains and subsequent floods. Pakistani nation has love and devotion for its armed forces.”

Chairman Senate prayed for high elevation of martyrs and patience to their families.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was accompanied by Member National Assembly Zubaida Jalal, Senators, Sarfaraz Bugti, Sana Jamali, Falak Naz, Seemi Ezdi, Saadia Abbasi. Fawzia Arshad, Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Naseebullah Bazai and Haji Hidayatullah Khan.