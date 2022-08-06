INP

Pakistan Consulate Birmingham holds reception for CWG contingent

Pakistan Consulate Birmingham held a reception in honour of Pakistani contingent which is participating in the Commonwealth Games.

The 22nd edition of the Games that began on 28th of last month will conclude on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General of Pakistan to Birmingham Sardar Adnan Rashid welcomed the athletes and officials of Pakistan contingent.

He felicitated weightlifter Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt and judoka Shah Hussain Shah for winning gold and bronze medals, respectively in the coveted Games.

He also expressed good wishes for Pakistani athletes, who would be featuring in different disciplines during the remaining days of the Games.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt. Gen (r) Arif Hassan thanked the Pakistan Consulate Birmingham for arranging the reception for the Pakistani athletes.

