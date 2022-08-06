Pakistan marks Youm-e-Istehsal to expose India’s excesses in IIOJK

Commitment expressed towards Kashmir cause.

ISLAMABAD – Youm-e-Istehsal was observed across Pakistan on Friday to mark the completion of third year of Indian military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step to strip its special status.

Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world also observed Youm-e-Istehsal to condemn unconstitutional step taken by India on August 5, 2019.

A series of activities including seminars and conferences to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal were held in the federal capital like across the country to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people while rallies were also staged with vibrant participation of people from all walks of life.

The whole nation expressed solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and expressed their support to them in their just struggle for right to independence and against the atrocities committed by the Indian forces.

The activists of all the political parties of the country recorded protest over Indian state terrorism meted out against innocent and unarmed people of IIoJK through rallies and other activities.

The civil society organizations also arranged seminars and other programs to highlight gross human rights violations against the Kashmiri people.

One minute silence was observed across the capital at 08:59 a.m. on Youm-e-Isthsaal to mark the completion of third year of Indian military siege of IIoJK and illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step to strip its special status.

The traffic was also come to a halt on three points in the federal capital including Express Chowk Signal, Ayub Chowk and Faisal Avenue Chowk to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, posters and billboards were displayed at the main roads of Islamabad and other provincial capitals to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people and expose the atrocities being committed by the occupation forces in IIoJK.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also aired the song ‘Jalta Hai Kashmir’ to expose the atrocities of Indian army in Kashmir and show solidarity with Kashmiris against the Illegal occupation by India.

To mark the Youm-e-Istehsal, a rally was taken out from Foreign Office on the Constitution Avenue to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people in which people belonging to different walks of life, including parliamentarians, participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan’s commitment with Kashmir was everlasting and it would never dilute because of internal situation.

In his remarks, Adviser on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said the Kashmiri people had been braving the Indian atrocities over the last seven decades and sacrificed over one hundred thousand lives.

