Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

On arrival at the Malaysian naval base, Pakistani embassy officials and the host Navy accorded a warm welcome to the ship.

The commanding officer of PNS Taimur held important meetings with the Malaysian Naval officials and discussed cooperation in the maritime sector.

Officers of the Pakistan Navy visited different installations of the Royal Malaysian Navy.

The Malaysian Naval officers and other diplomatic personalities also visited Pakistan Navy’s ship.

