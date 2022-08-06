News Desk

Pakistan reports 673 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,558,657. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,505 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 673 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 20,735 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 673 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 3.25 percent.

