Staff Reporter

Pakistan to continue its political, moral support to Kashmiris: Mir Sikander

QUETTA    –   Provincial Revenue Minister Mir Sikander Khan Umrani on Friday said that Pakistan would continue extending its political, diplomatic and mor­al support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination. He ex­pressed these views while talking to media, on the oc­casion of Youm-e-Isthsaal to mark the completion of three years of Indian military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). He said every individual of Balo­chistan paid tribute to Kash­miris, rendering sacrifices in their struggle for indepen­dence from Indian occupa­tion. He further said Pakistan would continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kash­miris and would raise voice on every international plat­form for their right to self-de­termination. The provincial minister said today the whole nation and Kashmiris across the world were observing Youm-e-Istehsal against the illegal revoking of IIOJK spe­cial status. He called upon the international community to take notice of the plight of the Kashmiri people and play their role in solving Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

