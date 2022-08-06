Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmir struggle: Wahab

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on the occasion of Youm e Istehsal Kashmir said that Pakistani people will continue supporting Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for freedom.

In a statement on Friday, Murtaza said, ‘the whole world stands with the oppressed Kashmiris. The international community should urge India to end the serious violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

The Administrator said that for the last seven decades, the Kashmiri people have been suffering from the worst violations of human rights by the Indian forces. He said that the United Nations Security Council should be urged to implement its resolutions on this important humanitarian issue.

He said that the people of Pakistan have always supported the right of self-determination of Kashmiris and the issue of Kashmir has been raised by Pakistan in every forum of the world to make the United Nations aware of the atrocities on Kashmiris and to awaken the conscience of the international community in this regard.

“Without the solution of the Kashmir problem, it is not possible to establish peace in the real sense in the region. This conflict is not only between two countries but the development and prosperity of the entire South Asia depends on the solution of this most important issue,” the Administrator said.