News Desk

Pakistani wrestler Tahir qualifies for final in Commonwealth Games 2022

Pakistan’s Mohammad Sharif Tahir Saturday qualified for the final of the Men’s Freestyle 74kg wrestling event in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 after defeating New Zealand’s Cole Hawkings.

Tahir stunned Hawkings in a three-minutes-and-53-seconds-long semi-final contest. The Pakistani wrestler took the back-to-back lead and finished with 11-0 to ensure another medal for Pakistan.

It’s time for another Pakistan vs India final match in the wrestling event of CWG 2022. Tahir will meet India’s Naveen Naveen in the final later tonight.

On Friday, Pakistan’s Inam Butt lost to India’s Deepak Punia to finish with a silver medal in Men’s Freestyle 86kg wrestling event.

Today, Pakistan’s Tayab Raza and Ali Raza failed to qualify for the final in their respective categories. Tayab lost to Canada’s Nishan Randhawa in Men’s 97kg category’s semi-final whereas Ali Asad lost to his Indian counterpart Kumar Ravi in Men’s 57kg category’s semi-final.

Tayab will face India’s Deepak Nehra for the bronze medal match while Ali will face New Zealand’s Suraj Sing in the bronze medal match later today.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Pakistani wrestlers Inam, Zaman qualify for final to ensure medals in CWG 2022

Newspaper

Coco Gauff holds off Naomi Osaka in San Jose

Newspaper

Raza, Kaia steer Zimbabwe to remarkable victory

Newspaper

Omar Khalid shortlisted to play for int’l team in Jr Presidents Cup

Newspaper

Nadal pulls out of Montreal ahead of US Open

Newspaper

Three more matches decided in Inter-District T20 Cricket

National

Nooh Butt wins first gold for Pakistan with record-breaking display in CW Games

National

Netherlands-bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens before departure

National

Five world-class tennis courts inaugurated at Nishtar Park Sports Complex

National

Snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan calls on Secretary Sports, DG SBP

1 of 1,999

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More