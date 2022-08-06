Pakistani wrestlers Inam, Zaman qualify for final to ensure medals in CWG 2022

BIRMINGHAM – Inam Butt defeated South Africa’s Edward Lessing by 5-3 in Men’s Freestyle 86kg wrestling event’s semifinal to ensure a medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022.

In a close contest, both the fighters dominated with their defending skills. But Inam made the most of last minutes to score two crucial points to qualify for the final. Gujranwala-hailed Inam will meet India’s Deepak Punia in Men’s Freestyle 86kg Wrestling event’s final. On the other hand, Zaman Khan outclassed his England opponent to reach the final of the Men’s Freestyle 125kg wrestling event. Zaman will meet Canada’s Amarveer Dhesi in the final match later.

Pakistan’s Inayat Ullah won a bronze medal for Pakistan after beating his Scottish opponent in the Men’s Free Style 65 kg wrestling event of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Inayat locked horns with Scotland’s Ross Connelly for the bronze medal, with the Pakistani player winning the match based on technical superiority after three minutes and 59 seconds. Earlier, Inayat fought hard to defeat Nigeria’s Amas Daniel by 4-0 to qualify for the Men’s Freestyle 65kg Wrestling event’s semi-final. However, he couldn’t beat his Canadian opponent Lachlan McNeil in a bid to qualify for the Gold medal contest.

MEDAL-LESS PAK SQUASH TEAM ENDS CWG JOURNEY

Pakistani duo of Tayyab Aslam and Nasir Iqbal lost to Scotland’s Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart by 2-1 in the Squash Men’s Doubles round of 16 event in Commonwealth Games 2022. After a convincing victory the other day in round of 32 against Ghana, Tayyab and Nasir fought hard to advance to the quarter-final of Men’s Doubles.

Scottish pair took an early lead to win the first set by 11-4. However, Pakistani pair fought back hard to win a nail-biting second set by 11-10. With a 1-1 posted on the scoreboard, the two teams fought in a match-decider contest. Pakistani competitors fell too short as their Scottish opponents won the third set by 11-3. Pakistan squash team failed to win a medal at Commonwealth Games 2022.

PAK HOCKEY TEAM’S SEMIFINAL HOPES END WITH CRUSHING 0-7 DEFEAT AGAINST AUSTRALIA

Pakistan suffered a crushing 7-0 defeat at the hands of six-time Commonwealth Games champions Australia, who maintained their 100 percent record in the final Pool A match at Birmingham on Thursday night. In order to ruin the South African party, Pakistan needed to win this game by two goals or more, but they failed against mighty Australians, thus losing the crucial match by 0-7.

Both the teams though started well and gave tough time to each other, yet they failed to convert a single goal in the first two quarters. Any lingering hopes of a Pakistan comeback were firmly crushed in the third quarter, as goals from Hayward and Tom Wickham just two minutes apart provide them 4-0 lead.

In the fourth and last quarter, Australia converted three more goals through Wickham, Jacob Anderson and Nathan Ephraums to win the match by 7-0. The result of the game means Pakistan will take on Canada in the 7th/8th classification match, while Australia will play hosts England in the semifinal.

PAKISTAN CONSULATE BIRMINGHAM HOLDS RECEPTION FOR CW

GAMES CONTINGENT

Pakistan Consulate Birmingham on late Thursday held a reception in honour of Pakistani contingent which is participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Speaking on the occasion, Consul General of Pakistan to Birmingham Sardar Adnan Rashid welcomed the athletes and officials of Pakistan contingent.

Sardar Adnan Rashid felicitated weightlifter Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt and judoka Shah Hussain Shah for winning gold and bronze medals, respectively in the coveted Games. “It is a great honour for Pakistan that Nooh Butt and Shah have won medals at the prestigious Games. They have made us all proud through their outstanding performance,” he added. He also expressed good wishes for Pakistani athletes, who would be featuring in different disciplines during the remaining days of the Games. “Sportspersons are goodwill ambassadors, who project a soft image of the country in the world,” he said.