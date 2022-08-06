Past in Perspective

A compromise is the art of dividing a cake in such a way that everyone believes he has the biggest piece.

The colonial period had an over-arching impact into all realms of life. The process of experimentation and interaction with new cultures lead to a mixtures of food that have never come together before. This was particularly prominent after products like sugarcane came to the market, along with new cooking techniques like the preservation of milk. Inventions like these lead to the creation of Tres Leches, also called the Three Milk Cake. It is said to have originated in Nicaragua but there seems to be no evidence of a recipe before the 1970s. Upon further investigation, it was found that the cake was served to a small group of the wealthy only. This lead to the theory that it originated in England around the Middle Ages when soaking the cake was found to be the easiest way to repurpose old or stale cake. This meant that nothing would be wasted. This was then introduced in different societies, like Nicaragua’s, after they were colonised.