Our Staff Reporter

PDWP approves uplift schemes worth Rs110,241m in KP

PESHAWAR    –   The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved schemes worth Rs110,241 million on Friday.

PDWP’s 1st meeting was held un­der the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah in which district development plans for several districts of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa were part of approved projects through which rehabilita­tion of health and educational facil­ities, and clean drinking water will be provided in all these districts.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and the depart­ments concerned. The forum ap­proved 62 projects about Rural De­velopment, Irrigation, Public Health Engineering, C&W, Health, Elemen­tary and Secondary and Higher Ed­ucation for the uplift of the province.

Approved projects include the construction and improvement of irrigation and crossing facilities & flood infrastructure in villag­es Chuprial, Baidara, Shokhdara, Durush Khela, Baz Khela, Sakhra and adjoining areas of District Swat, District Development Plans for Chitral, Swat, Upper and Low­er Dir, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Torghar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swa­bi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowsheh­ra, Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Kar­ak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D I Khan, Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Kurram, North and South Waziristan.

Similarly, Sub-Divisional Plans for Hassan Khel, Dara Adam Khel, Wa­zir, Bettani, Darazinda, and Jando­la, in the agriculture sector, pover­ty alleviation through enhancement of Milk Meat Value Chain in merged areas, sustainable productivity en­hancement through the promo­tion of Climate Smart and Efficient Mechanized Farming Practices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, enhance­ment of Agriculture Land Produc­tivity through Improved Soil & Water Conservation practices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, integrated Livestock Development Programme Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Phase-I), construction, rehabilitation, widen­ing, improvement of roads, bridges & culverts in Upper Swat.

Likewise, in Tehsil Kabal, con­struction of the road from Dowtoi to Haider Kandow (Kurram Agen­cy) 28 KM, reconstruction, rehabil­itation & improvement of Arrandu Merkani Road 32 KM District Chitral Lower, in higher education, the es­tablishment of 5 government girls’ degree colleges at Tehsil Barang Dis­trict Bajaur, Azam Warsak South Waziristan, Mehsud area of South Waziristan, Shawa North Waziristan and Landi Kotal Khyber while the scope of project construction of Jab­ba Dam, district Khyber enhanced

