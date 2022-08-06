PDWP approves uplift schemes worth Rs110,241m in KP
PESHAWAR – The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved schemes worth Rs110,241 million on Friday.
PDWP’s 1st meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah in which district development plans for several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were part of approved projects through which rehabilitation of health and educational facilities, and clean drinking water will be provided in all these districts.
The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and the departments concerned. The forum approved 62 projects about Rural Development, Irrigation, Public Health Engineering, C&W, Health, Elementary and Secondary and Higher Education for the uplift of the province.
Approved projects include the construction and improvement of irrigation and crossing facilities & flood infrastructure in villages Chuprial, Baidara, Shokhdara, Durush Khela, Baz Khela, Sakhra and adjoining areas of District Swat, District Development Plans for Chitral, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Torghar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshehra, Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D I Khan, Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Kurram, North and South Waziristan.
Similarly, Sub-Divisional Plans for Hassan Khel, Dara Adam Khel, Wazir, Bettani, Darazinda, and Jandola, in the agriculture sector, poverty alleviation through enhancement of Milk Meat Value Chain in merged areas, sustainable productivity enhancement through the promotion of Climate Smart and Efficient Mechanized Farming Practices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, enhancement of Agriculture Land Productivity through Improved Soil & Water Conservation practices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, integrated Livestock Development Programme Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Phase-I), construction, rehabilitation, widening, improvement of roads, bridges & culverts in Upper Swat.
Likewise, in Tehsil Kabal, construction of the road from Dowtoi to Haider Kandow (Kurram Agency) 28 KM, reconstruction, rehabilitation & improvement of Arrandu Merkani Road 32 KM District Chitral Lower, in higher education, the establishment of 5 government girls’ degree colleges at Tehsil Barang District Bajaur, Azam Warsak South Waziristan, Mehsud area of South Waziristan, Shawa North Waziristan and Landi Kotal Khyber while the scope of project construction of Jabba Dam, district Khyber enhanced