shahid khan

PHC questions PSB’s authority on promoting police high-ups

Peshawar-Peshawar High Court has issued notices to the attorney general for Pakistan and advocate general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a writ petition challenging the promotion of grade-17 and above police officers through the Provincial Selection Board (PSB) and questioned if the provincial government was authorized to decide these promotions.
The two-member bench comprising Justice Arshad Ali and Justice Muhammad Khurshid Iqbal declared this while hearing a petition filed by seven police officers including DPO Karak Shafiullah Khan, DPO Shaukat Ali, SP Salahuddin and others.
The petitioners’ lawyers told the court that the petitioners were serving as DPOs and the provincial government has recently convened the Provincial Selection Board to reportedly promote some ‘favourites’. The lawyers claimed that these promotions of the senior officers are not under the authority of the provincial government.
Further, the lawyers said that the matter pertains to the concurrent list and this would be decided by the Establishment Division through the Central Selection Board.
The lawyers said the petitioners were senior police officers but they had come to know that their junior colleagues were likely to be given good postings through the Provincial Selection Board. The court adjourned the case for August 10 and directed the attorney general and advocate general to explain if the provincial government had the authority to decide the promotions of the senior officers.

More Stories
Islamabad

Punjab chief secretary declines to work with new govt

Islamabad

Prohibited funding case: FIA summons PTI’s Asad Qaiser

Islamabad

Pillion riding also banned in Islamabad

Islamabad

China’s MEC commissions 810 MWs PTPL power plant

Islamabad

Profit rate on Regular Income Savings Certificates increased

Islamabad

Bid to smuggle ice drug to Saudi Arabia foiled

Islamabad

China’s Zonergy provides free solar power plants for hospital

Islamabad

Drone attack: Fawad Chaudhry seeks clarification over use of Pakistani airspace

Islamabad

PTI moves IHC against by-polls schedule of 9 NA seats

Islamabad

Political chaos would lead to further uncertainty and disruption, says Rashid

1 of 3,283

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More