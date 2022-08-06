Pillion riding also banned in Islamabad

Islamabad administration on Saturday imposed Section 144 in the federal capital also banning pillion riding on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

The Islamabad Deputy Commissioner said that violators will be dealt with an iron hand.

The DC urged people to cooperate with the Islamabad administration and the police.

Earlier, following the directions of IGP, Islamabad Capital Police conducted a flag march to maintain peace and tranquility during Muharram ul Haram.

SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar led the flag march.

A day earlier the government of Sindh has banned pillion riding for seven days as party of the security measures for Muharram processions and Majalis.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 10,332

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More