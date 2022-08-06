Pillion riding also banned in Islamabad

Islamabad administration on Saturday imposed Section 144 in the federal capital also banning pillion riding on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

The Islamabad Deputy Commissioner said that violators will be dealt with an iron hand.

The DC urged people to cooperate with the Islamabad administration and the police.

Earlier, following the directions of IGP, Islamabad Capital Police conducted a flag march to maintain peace and tranquility during Muharram ul Haram.

SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar led the flag march.

A day earlier the government of Sindh has banned pillion riding for seven days as party of the security measures for Muharram processions and Majalis.