PM Shahbaz Sharif established a relief fund to help flood victims

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif painfully appeal to the people, especially the philanthropists, to generously help the people affected by the flood.

The historic rains have caused floods.

There has been extraordinary destruction in Balochistan, immense losses have been caused in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Despite the difficult economic conditions, the government has immediately released 5 billion rupees for the flood victims

The people, especially the philanthropists, are requested to lend a hand to the government in rehabilitating these Pakistanis who are surrounded by difficulties.

There is a need to help the flood affected brothers, sisters and children with the spirit of Ansar Medina.

Just as the people of Pakistan set an example around the world by generously helping the victims during the 2005 earthquake and the country’s worst floods in 2010, the same spirit is needed today.

Funds for flood victims can be deposited in Prime Minister Relief Fund 2022 Account No. ‘G-12164’.

The federal government has imposed a state of emergency in the flood-affected areas.

The provincial governments have also been requested to declare the affected areas as calamities so that relief operations can be accelerated.