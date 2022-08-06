Agencies

PMD alerts authorities during expected rains from August 10-13

ISLAMABAD    –    Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in an advisory issued on Friday revealed that the monsoon currents continuously penetrating in the country likely to become stronger from August 10 and would bring more rains in the country in the coming days.

The PMD has advised the authorities to remain alert of the chances of increased water level in the catchment areas of rivers, flash flooding and landslides in the vulnerable places.  Rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan and southeastern Sindh from August 6 to 9 with occasional gaps.  Rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and parts of Balochistan from August 10-13 with occasional gaps.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala on August 8 and from August 10-12.

Flash flooding is expected in local nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir on August 08 and from August 10-12. Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 11-13.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, Gwadar and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period.

Catchment areas of Ravi, Jhelum and Chenab may receive heavy downpour causing water level to rise significantly during the forecast period.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period. All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measure during the forecast period.

