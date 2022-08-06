APP

PNCA presents mime show on Youm-e-Istehsaal

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on Friday presented an online mime performance “Seeds of Hope” on the occasion of Youm-e-Isthsaal to mark the completion of three years of Indian military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The PNCA highlighted Indian brutalities in IIOJK like the oppression of women, challenges for patients and gagging of media through the classical medium of communication mime, said director mime Waqar Azeem. Talking to APP, he said mime was a theatrical technique of actions, characters, and emotions without using any words with the help of gestures, expressions and movements.

The mime show was presented on social networking sites including Facebook and Instagram, as live performance for audience in PNCA’s auditorium was quite difficult due to the maintenance of the hall, he added.

The PNCA students and local artists from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad presented the meme shows.

