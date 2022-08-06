Police apprehend nine criminals

Islamabad – Police have arrested nine outlaws including members of a bike-lifter gang from different areas of the city and recovered four stolen bikes, snatched cash, mobile phone, drugs and weapons with ammunition during the last 24 hours, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He said that Kohsar police arrested a wanted member of bike-lifter gang namely Muhammad Sikander and recovered four stolen motorbikes from his possession. Likewise, Aabpara police team arrested two accused namely Shakeel and Muhammad Faizan and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone and two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Golra police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Ibrahim and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Lohibher police team arrested two accused namely Umer Khan and Muhammad Shafi and recovered 1063 gram hashish and 21 gram Ice and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. Sabzi Mandi police team arrested Jahinger Khan and recovered 30 bore pistol from his possession. Moreover, Noon police team apprehended a lady drug peddler namely Saima bibi and recovered 1160 hashish from her possession. Tarnol police nabbed a drug peddler namely Bazer Khan and recovered 360 gram hashish from his possession.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway. Islamabad capital police have intensified the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in order to reduce crime and arrest the culprits involved in it.