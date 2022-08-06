APP

Police, ICT admin hold flag march on Youm-e-Istehsaal

ISLAMABAD     –   Islamabad police and district administration on Friday conducted a flag march in connection with Youm-e-Istehsaal to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir to mark the three years of illegal siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The vehicles of traffic police, police commandos, Rescue 15, patrolling police personnel, Pakistan Rangers and other law enforcement agencies participated in the flag march. The flag march commenced from the Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the Industrial Area and Rural zone.

