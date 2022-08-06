Policemen donate blood on Police Martyrs’ Day

KHYBER- In connection with Police Martyrs Day, a blood donation camp was set up in the police lines, Levies Centre, Jamrud, district Khyber.

The activity was organized by the Khyber police with the assistance of the Frontier Foundation Welfare Hospital and blood transfusion services. DPO, Khyber Muhammad Imran inaugurated the blood donation camp.

33 police personnel donated blood for thalassemia, haemophilia and blood cancer patients who registered with the Frontier Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO said that the purpose of establishing this camp was to pay homage to martyred police officials who laid down their lives in the line of duty. He appreciated the passion of the officials who donated their blood for the betterment of humanity.