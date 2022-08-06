Our Staff Reporter

Policemen donate blood on Police Martyrs’ Day

KHYBER- In connection with Police Martyrs Day, a blood donation camp was set up in the police lines, Levies Centre, Jamrud, district Khyber.
The activity was organized by the Khyber police with the assistance of the Frontier Foundation Welfare Hospital and blood transfusion services. DPO, Khyber Muhammad Imran inaugurated the blood donation camp.
33 police personnel donated blood for thalassemia, haemophilia and blood cancer patients who registered with the Frontier Foundation.
Speaking on the occasion, DPO said that the purpose of establishing this camp was to pay homage to martyred police officials who laid down their lives in the line of duty. He appreciated the passion of the officials who donated their blood for the betterment of humanity.

More Stories
Islamabad

Punjab chief secretary declines to work with new govt

Islamabad

Prohibited funding case: FIA summons PTI’s Asad Qaiser

Islamabad

Pillion riding also banned in Islamabad

Islamabad

China’s MEC commissions 810 MWs PTPL power plant

Islamabad

Profit rate on Regular Income Savings Certificates increased

Islamabad

Bid to smuggle ice drug to Saudi Arabia foiled

Islamabad

China’s Zonergy provides free solar power plants for hospital

Islamabad

Drone attack: Fawad Chaudhry seeks clarification over use of Pakistani airspace

Islamabad

PTI moves IHC against by-polls schedule of 9 NA seats

Islamabad

Political chaos would lead to further uncertainty and disruption, says Rashid

1 of 3,283

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More