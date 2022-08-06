Political chaos would lead to further uncertainty and disruption, says Rashid

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that the ongoing political unrest in the country and that the whole responsibility have fallen on the shoulders of judiciary.

Taking to Twitter, former Interior Minister Rashid said, “Political instability and unrest will create further chaos and disturbance. Those who are trying to disqualify Imran Khan and his party will regret it. The political turmoil in August will only add to the domestic and public problems. Responsibilities have fallen on the shoulders of the judiciary. August 30 is an important date.”

Earlier, the Speaker of National Assembly (NA), Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignation of the nine MNAs. Elections in the nine constituencies are scheduled to be held on September 25.

While on Friday, Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf sent reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disqualify PTI chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in light of the Toshakhana case.