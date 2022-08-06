Political chaos would lead to further uncertainty and disruption, says Rashid

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that the ongoing political unrest in the country and that the whole responsibility have fallen on the shoulders of judiciary.

Taking to Twitter, former Interior Minister Rashid said, “Political instability and unrest will create further chaos and disturbance. Those who are trying to disqualify Imran Khan and his party will regret it. The political turmoil in August will only add to the domestic and public problems. Responsibilities have fallen on the shoulders of the judiciary. August 30 is an important date.”

Earlier, the Speaker of National Assembly (NA), Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignation of the nine MNAs. Elections in the nine constituencies are scheduled to be held on September 25.

While on Friday, Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf sent reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disqualify PTI chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in light of the Toshakhana case.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 10,332

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More