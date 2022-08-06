Our Staff Reporter

PPP invites applications for by-polls on 9 NA seats

ISLAMABAD     –    Pakistan People’s Party yesterday invited applications for by elections on nine National Assembly seats which fell vacant due to resignations and for which the ECP has invited nominations to be filed from Wednesday (August 10).

The nine seats on which by-elections have been announced to be held on September 25 are NA-22 Mardan-III, NA-24 Charsadda-II, NA-31 Peshawar-V, NA-45 Kurram-1, NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II, NA-237 Malir-II, NA-239 Korangi Karachi-1 and NA-246 Karachi South-1.

Secretary General of the PPPP Farhatullah Babar said that candidates desirous of party tickets should submit their applications addressed to the President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians along with a bank draft of Rs 40,000 in favour of PPPP which should reach the party secretariat House 1, Street 85, G-6/4, Islamabad by Monday (August 8).

