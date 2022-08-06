Our Staff Reporter

Precautionary steps completed for expecting new spell of rains in Balochistan: Langu

QUETTA    –   Balochistan Health Minis­ter Syed Ehsan Shah, Irriga­tion Minister Haji Muham­mad Khan Lahri, Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri and Advisor to CM for Home and PDMA Balo­chistan Mir Zia Longo said that the precautionary measures have been com­pleted in view of the ex­pected new spill of rains.

They expressed these views while addressing a press confront at Chief Min­ister Secretariat on Friday. They said that at least 166 people died in Balochistan due to the rains and floods of the past few days, the communication roads were washed away, which affected the inter-provincial trans­portation despite the rain and floods have disrupted the communication system of the entire province.

The provincial ministers said that the government was taking emergency mea­sures to repair the affected bridges and restore the roads saying that 166 people died in various accidents due to flood.

“Checks of 1 million ru­pees per person have been given to the heirs of 90 deceased people, and one month’s ration has been provided to the affected families”, they added

