Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

Preparations are in full swing across the country including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s Independence on August 14.

Buildings are being decorated with national flags, buntings, and lights. People have started displaying national flags on their vehicles and rooftop of their houses.

Besides, stalls of National Flag, buntings, caps, and children’s clothes doused in green and white colors have been set up along busy roadsides and at shops in every nook and corner of the country.

